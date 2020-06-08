News Bulletin file photo

All BC Ferries passengers will need to bring face masks when they travel

Rule takes effect June 15 and follows Transport Canada guideline

Starting next week, all BC Ferries passengers will need to bring along face masks on their sailings.

A press release from the ferry corporation notes travellers “will be required to be in possession of a face covering that covers their mouth and nose” that they will be asked to wear in situations where two metres of physical separation isn’t possible. BC Ferries notes the rule is in keeping with Transport Canada guidance and takes effect June 15.

Customers will be asked to confirm that they have a face mask, and must answer in the affirmative to board vessels. BC Ferries will not supply face masks.

The directive applies to all passengers age three and up, including passengers who intend to remain in their vehicles during sailings, the press release notes.

The ferry corporation already has in place health and safety measures to limit the spread of COVID-19, including enhanced cleaning of vessels and screening of customers. Passenger capacity on ships is limited to 50 per cent, and travellers are permitted to remain in their vehicles on any deck during transit.

