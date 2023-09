Only one property on Westside Road is still evacuated

Extensive wildfire damage is visible from Okanagan Lake after the McDougall Creek wildfire swept through the Central Okanagan. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

All evacuation alerts have been lifted for the McDougall Creek wildfire.

A single property at 550 Westside Road remains on evacuation order.

The McDougall Creek blaze is no longer a wildfire of note and is considered held, or not likely to spread beyond predetermined boundaries.

The area restriction order is still in place and in effect until Oct. 3 or until the order is rescinded.

