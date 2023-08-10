All evacuation alerts lifted for Eagle Bluff Wildfire in Osoyoos

More than 130 properties no longer on alert; more than 7,000-hectare fire now considered held

A retardant line stretched out across the ground near Osoyoos. Controlled burns have been completed on multiple flanks of the Eagle Bluff Wildfire by the BC Wildfire Service and all evacuation alerts associated with the blaze have no been lifted. (BCWS)

All evacuation alerts associated with the Eagle Bluff wildfire near Osoyoos have been lifted, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen confirmed Thursday, Aug. 10.

The last 132 properties around Kilpoola and Spotted Lake south of Highway 3 and two within the town of Osoyoos are no longer on alert.

After close to two weeks, there are now no active evacuation orders or alerts due to the cross border wildfire.

The RDOS said on Thursday that evacuation alerts may need to be reissued if deemed necessary.

All evacuation orders associated with the more than 7,000-hectare fire were rescinded on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

BC Wildfire Service now considers the cross-border blaze “held,” after executing several successful controlled burns over the last week.

The fire was discovered on July 29, and remains an estimated 7,000 hectares.

Its cause remains under investigation by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

Following its discovery southwest of Oroville, Wash., the fire prompted hundreds of evacuation alerts and orders near Osoyoos on July 29.

No structures were lost north of the border due to the blaze.

