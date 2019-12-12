All lifts will be up and running Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at SilverStar Mountain Resort after the Powder Gulch Express lift is turned on for the season. (file)

All lifts open this weekend at SilverStar

Some terrain remains closed until more snow falls

All lifts will be up and running this Saturday at SilverStar Mountain Resort after the Powder Gulch Express lift is turned on for the season.

“We are thrilled to have all of our lifts now running,” media relations manager Chantelle Deacon said. “Conditions are looking great and it looks like more snow is in the forecast.”

Some terrain on the backside will still be closed and for safety reasons, guests are asked to respect the closures until there is enough snow to open more terrain.

“At this time, only terrain from Caliper over to the Gypsy side will be open,” Deacon said. “We will keep the Eldorado/Sunny Ridge side closed until we receive more snow.”

Brewer’s Pond has also been opened for skating and the Paradise Camp restaurant has opened up for the season on the backside, as well.

The cumulative snow base at SilverStar is at 185 centimetres with 12 cm falling over the past week.

A new ride-share lot has been opened to serve the mountain resort this season. Friends can meet at the St. John’s Luteran Lot next to Butcher Boys on SilverStar Road to arrange carpools. Don’t have a car? SilverStar says ride-share apps like Poparide are great for connecting people.

