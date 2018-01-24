All snowfall warnings for B.C. mountain passes rescinded, but one

Snowfall warning Highway 3 - Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass

A nearly stationary Pacific front will continue to bring snow to Highway 3 – Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass today and tonight, reports Environment Canada.

An additional 15 to 25 centimetres of snow is expected before snow tapers off late this evening.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

ShiftIntoWinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

