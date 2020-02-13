The closed train tracks are seen in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, Ont. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in support of Wet’suwet’en’s blockade of a natural gas pipeline in northern B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

All VIA Rail trains, eastern CN rail network shut down due to pipeline blockades

The company says that means stopping all transcontinental trains across its Canadian network

Protesters who are blocking railway lines forced CN Rail to shut down its train network in eastern Canada on Thursday, the railroad said.

The company said that also meant stopping all transcontinental trains across its Canadian network.

Via Rail said the decision also was forcing the stoppage of all its passenger rain service in Canada, which mostly uses CN track.

Blockade organizers across Canada have said they are acting in solidarity with those opposed to a pipeline project that crosses the traditional territory of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation near Houston, British Columbia.

The blockade in eastern Ontario caused both CN Rail and Via Rail to suspend all service between Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.

CN Rail, which says it transports goods worth 250 million Canadian dollars ($188 million) annually across Canada, said it sought and obtained court orders to end the illegal blockades.

VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en supporters, pipeline protesters occupy David Eby’s Vancouver office

READ MORE: Rail services continue to feel brunt of anti-pipeline protests across Canada

READ MORE: B.C. officials meet Wet’suwet’en chiefs over gas pipeline protest

More coming

The Canadian Press

Coastal GasLink

