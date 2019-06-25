Alleged Okanagan shoplifter tracked down by RCMP

Vernon retail store’s loss prevention officer’s description of suspect helps lead to arrest

One suspect is in custody after allegedly threatening a loss prevention officer (LPO) at a Vernon retail outlet with pepper spray.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP responded to a report of a robbery Monday, just after 9 p.m., at Walmart. An alleged shoplifter was confronted by the LPO.

“A male attempted to shoplift from the store and, when confronted by the LPO, the suspect allegedly threatened her with bear spray and fled the area in a vehicle,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett.

During the altercation, the LPO sustained minor injuries after attempting to defend herself.

The bear spray was not deployed by the suspect during the incident.

With the detailed descriptors provided by the LPO, front-line officers were able to locate the suspect and vehicle later that evening.

READ ALSO: WATCH: B.C. high school students get taste of RCMP life

“Despite being assaulted, the LPO was able to gather the information officers needed to further their investigation and apprehend the suspect later that evening,” said Brett. “It’s fortunate that no other innocent bystanders were hurt during the altercation and that bear spray wasn’t deployed within the busy department store.”

Keith Kendall, 30, from Vernon, was taken into custody. He was charged with attempted robbery, possession of stolen property and failing to comply with a probation order.

Kendall was slated to appear in Provincial Court in Vernon Tuesday.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man charged in Salmon Arm church shooting returns to court
Next story
Mother of NHLer Carey Price elected chief of B.C. First Nation

Just Posted

Revelstoke resident receives award for dedication to community

Jane McNab has volunteered in Revelstoke over 20 years

The Carbons playing Revelstoke Summer Street Fest opening night

The Revelstoke Pipe Band will start the performance off at 6:30 p.m.

CSISS hosting workshop for professionals

Learn techniques for recording and reporting invasive plants using the Invasive Alien Plant Program

Revelstoke roads and weather: high 23 degrees today

There are three active fires in southeastern B.C.

Letter to the editor: Thank you Revelstoke!

Daring Greatly thanks community for their welcome

VIDEO: Killer whale steals fisherman’s catch off North Coast

Fishing duel results in eager orca snagging salmon in Prince Rupert

UPDATED: Highway 97 closed between Summerland and Penticton

Accident closes highway in both directions; reopening expected at 10 p.m.

Kelowna Rocket invited to Hockey Canada National Under-17 Development Camp

The 16-year-old was selected by the Rockets 18th overall at the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft

Fate of accused in Canadian couple’s 1987 killings in jury’s hands

William Talbott’s lawyer says DNA doesn’t prove murder

Okanagan RCMP serve up slices and support for Special Olympics B.C.

Last years inaugural campaign raised more than $12,000

Car window smashed with a bike in Kelowna

A staffer working in the area on the incident says vandalism is a reoccurring problem

Kelowna Mayor’s walking tour of Rutland cancelled

Growing issues surrounding supportive housing leads to rescheduled meeting with concerned resident

Hergott: Moral obligations and your will

Lawyer Paul Hergott discusses wills and moral obligation

Shots fired at metal sign in Central Okanagan

A road sign was shot at and damaged, but nobody was hurt

Most Read