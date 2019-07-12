Alleged South Okanagan rest stop robber arrested

Arrests made after couple allegedly robbed while sleeping in U-Haul at a rest stop

Penticton RCMP have arrested a suspect in a robbery that occurred at the rest stop on Yellow Lake on Highway 3.

Occupants of a U-Haul van had been sleeping inside it on June 20 at the rest stop when they were stirred awake around 3 a.m. by a man demanding money from the pair. The man allegedly produced a firearm and threatened the couple with it.

After handing over their personal belongings, the man allegedly locked them in the back of the van. However, they had a cell phone on them and were able to call 9-1-1.

READ MORE: Penticton RCMP have the busiest detachment in B.C.

Later that morning an Oliver RCMP officer located and arrested three people who were believed to be involved in the robbery. Const. James Grandy said a fourth primary suspect was not located.

On July 11, officers in Penticton were alerted to the whereabouts of the fourth person.

“As a result of the investigation, the accused in the robbery on June 20 was arrested at an Okanagan Falls residence and will appear in BC Provincial Court on July 12,” said Grandy.

