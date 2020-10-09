Alleged speeding car smashes into truck, light standard and 3 parked cars in Kelowna

A crash between two vehicles that ended up damaging three parked cars and a window is blocking traffic on Leon Avenue on Thursday evening (Oct. 8).

Leon is closed between Richter and Bertram as crews clean up the scene.

A witness to the crash, said that a truck was attempting to turn left from Leon onto Bertram Street from the right lane, when a small black car raced down the left lane at a high rate of speed, colliding with the driver’s door of the truck.

The force, the witness said, caused the black car to “fly up in the air” smashing into a light standard and sending the bulb flying into the window of a nearby business. The car then collided with three parked cars on Leon Avenue.

Several witnesses claimed the man in the speeding car fled the scene on foot. Police are reportedly looking for the suspect in the downtown area.

At least one person at the scene is being looked over by paramedics.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crash

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna woman’s sister speaks out on the third anniversary of her murder
Next story
UPDATE: Sinixt and B.C. argue rights at Supreme Court of Canada

Just Posted

80-year-old Revelstokian smashes national track and field records

Marek Glowacki has played the sport all his life

No new COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke for August, September

The number of cases since January remains at three

BC VOTES: Clovechok is running on his record

Clovechok is the Liberal candidate for Columbia River Revelstoke

Federal NDP looks to criminalize domestic emotional abuse with new law

MP Randall Garrison introduces private member’s bill

UPDATE: Sinixt and B.C. argue rights at Supreme Court of Canada

The case of Richard Desautel was heard in Ottawa

No doubt second wave of COVID-19 will hit Indigenous communities harder: Miller

A First Nation in northern Saskatchewan went into lockdown and closed its schools due to COVID

NDP, B.C. Liberals call for 15% cap on restaurant delivery fees

Restaurant association says it will help them survive COVID-19

Bear shot in Lake Country due to ‘people problem’

Garbage ‘like crack cocaine’ to bears: Conservation Officer

It could snow along B.C. mountain passes over Thanksgiving weekend: Environment Canada

Snow tires have been mandatory on most B.C. highways since Oct. 1

B.C. expert asks residents to be wary as death cap mushrooms sprout

B.C. Centre for Disease Control is warning people of poisonous mushrooms

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

2 of 27 horses dead from Princeton farm seizure

The horses were moved to Armstrong for care after 97 animals seized from problem property

Alleged speeding car smashes into truck, light standard and 3 parked cars in Kelowna

According to witnesses the driver of the car took off on foot

Kelowna woman’s sister speaks out on the third anniversary of her murder

Russia Nicholson’s body was found in an orchard in October 2017

Most Read