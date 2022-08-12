Almost 2,000 without power on Kelowna’s east side

A power outage is currently affecting close to 2000 properties in Kelowna.
The outage reaches south to Kirchner Mountain, west to Rutland Road and north to Rutland Bench.
The outage began around 8:43 p.m. according to FortisBC and there is no current estimate for when it will be fixed.
No cause is currently listed for the outage.
To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.
Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.
@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.