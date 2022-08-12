The map showing the current outage in Kelowna. (FortisBC)

The map showing the current outage in Kelowna. (FortisBC)

Almost 2,000 without power on Kelowna’s east side

The outage began around 8:45 p.m. and no estimate is available for restoration

A power outage is currently affecting close to 2000 properties in Kelowna.

The outage reaches south to Kirchner Mountain, west to Rutland Road and north to Rutland Bench.

The outage began around 8:43 p.m. according to FortisBC and there is no current estimate for when it will be fixed.

No cause is currently listed for the outage.

READ MORE: Thunderstruck: Recent lightning storms in the Okanagan ‘significant’ and ‘notable’

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsKelownapower outages

Previous story
Westside crime numbers see significant increase

Just Posted

Heather Lodge. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Aug. 12

The Revelstoke Cycling Association doing trail work during Thanksgiving Back in 2021. (Photo by Chris Istace)
Tourism Revelstoke brings back visitor volunteer campaign

Ariel Plant, Meghan Porath, and Taylor Sandell at the opening of the new exhibit at the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre. (Zachary Delaney)
Revelstoke’s Visual Arts Centre’s new gallery is Veri Peri themed

Janna Yotte with one of her collage pieces. (Janna Yotte)
Exhibit opens at Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre featuring all new artists