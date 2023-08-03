Almost all of B.C. finds itself at the worst or second-worst level of drought, according to the most recent map tracking drought conditions in B.C. (Government of BC/Screencap)

Almost all of B.C. finds itself at the worst or second-worst level of drought, according to the most recent map tracking drought conditions in B.C. (Government of BC/Screencap)

Almost all of B.C. at worst or second-worst possible drought level

28 out of 34 water basins at Level 4 or Level 5 drought rating

Almost all of B.C. finds itself at the worst or second-worst level of drought, according to the most recent map tracking drought conditions in B.C.

According to the map at the British Columbia Drought Information Portal, 28 out of 34 basins in B.C. have a Level 4 or Level 5 rating on the provincial drought scale. At Level 4, adverse impacts are likely, while adverse impacts are almost certain at Level 5.

Current Level 5 regions consist of Vancouver Island and an almost contiguous stretch of land starting in British Columbia’s northeastern corner and not ending until about the mid-way point of province, as well as the North and the South Thompson Basins. Level 4 regions include Metro Vancouver, mid-coastal regions and all basins bordering the United States as well as several basins directly bordering Alberta.

RELATED: August can be the most challenging month for B.C. wildfires, says Ma

During her weekly update of the provincial wildfire and drought situation, Emergency Minister Bowinn Ma said Wednesday (Aug. 23) that 23 out of 34 basins were either at Level 4 or Level 5.

Several municipalities have stepped measures to preserve water, but Ma urged additional measures.

@wolfgangdepner
wolfgang.depner@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. DroughtEnvironment

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Poor visibility on Highway 1 expected through Glacier National Park: Parks Canada
Next story
Surrey wife killer Mukhtiar Panghali’s day parole extended for another 6 months

Just Posted

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok at the Legislature. Bulletin file
MLA Minute: Be vigilant and act now, prepare for wildfires

The number of calls for police service in Summerland in 2020 remained close to the 2019 levels, but there was an increase in the number of violent crimes. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Police stats in Summerland lower than in rest of region

(flickr.com)
Four-laning project coming for Highway 1 near Revelstoke

The Uto Wildfire is now more than 1,700 ha. (Parks Canada)
Poor visibility on Highway 1 expected through Glacier National Park: Parks Canada