The club has 35 backcountry huts throughout Canada. This is the Scott Duncan Hut on the Wapta Icefield in Banff National Park. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Alpine Club of Canada closes backcountry huts

The club has canceled all hut bookings for the period of March 13 to June 13, 2020

The Alpine Club of Canada has closed its national office in Canmore.

In a news release, the ACC said it is following suggested precautions from Health Canada due to COVID-19 concerns.

As of March 17, the club has canceled all hut bookings for the period of March 13 to June 13, 2020. They said they are offering 100 per cent credit on all payments that have been made on bookings for that time.

READ MORE: Updated: National parks closing visitor services

READ MORE: Updated: Selkirk Tangiers Heli Skiing confirms guest tested positive for COVID-19

The ACC has also closed their Canmore properties, including the Clubhouse, Bell Cabin and Boswell Cabin. They have canceled all remaining activity camps for the winter 2020 season.

The news release states however that all summer activity camps are still open for registration. As are membership services including new memberships and renewals, 2021 ski week lotteries and all ACC publications.

The Alpine Club of Canada is an amateur athletic association with its national office in Canmore and the club has been a focal point for Canadian mountaineering since its founding in 1906. It has 35 backcountry huts throughout Canada.

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Alpine Club of Canada closes backcountry huts

Just Posted

First COVID-19 case confirmed in Revelstoke

The Selkirk Medical Group made the announcement on Facebook March 17

Alpine Club of Canada closes backcountry huts

The club has canceled all hut bookings for the period of March 13 to June 13, 2020

Revelstoke dentists self isolating due to possible COVID-19 exposure

Four cases of COVID-19 in B.C. are from provincial dental conference attended by Revelstoke dentists

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Updated: Selkirk Tangiers Heli Skiing confirms guest tested positive for COVID-19

Guest stayed at Sutton Place Hotel, dined at Rockford, Mackenzie Tavern and skied at RMR

Trudeau unveils emergency fund to help Canadians stuck abroad due to COVID-19

Up to $5,000 will come through Global Affairs

Ottawa Senators player tests positive for COVID-19

Unnamed skater becomes first NHLer diagnosed with coronavirus

Alpine Club of Canada closes backcountry huts

The club has canceled all hut bookings for the period of March 13 to June 13, 2020

B.C. Ferries stops serving hot food on vessels as COVID-19 measure

Ferry corporation announces it is reducing food and retail services to ‘minimal levels’

Shuswap mayor urges kindness in dealing with COVID-19 pandemic

In an address to Salmon Arm, Alan Harrison emphasizes hygiene, distance and cooperation

BC Liquor Stores to remain open, for now, despite COVID-19

Stores will adhere to ‘rigorous cleaning measures’ to lower the risk of infection

Sally Ann closes North Okanagan thrift stores

Donations still accepted amid two-week closure

COVID-19 causing mixed reactions for Kelowna cosmetic businesses

One shop is staying, while the others are closing shop after B.C. declares public health emergency

Man arrested in Penticton after allegedly assaulting taxi driver, stealing cab

34-year-old Tyler Lemire charged with robbery, theft of motor vehicle, theft under $5000 and assault

Most Read