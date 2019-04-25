Amber alert issued for 5-year-old Ontario boy

Ethan Montes is believed to be in the company of his mother, 47-year-old Juliet Mohammed

An Amber Alert has been issued for a five-year-old boy last seen in Mississauga, Ont.

Peel Regional Police say they are trying to locate Ethan Montes, who is believed to be in the company of his mother, 47-year-old Juliet Mohammed.

Police say Mohammed is believed to be operating a 2003 grey Toyota Matrix with the licence plate 379 WTM.

They say Ethan was last seen with his mother in Mississauga on Wednesday afternoon between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

He was reported missing at 9:20 a.m. this morning by his father.

Police say Mohammed has a pre-existing medical condition that makes her act out of character if not treated.

More to come.

