THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Amount of cannabis seized at Canada-U.S. border jumped 75% after legalization

U.S. border guards seized more than 2,000 kilograms the year after legalization

The amount of cannabis seized from travellers heading from Canada into the U.S. has gone up by 75 per cent cent since legalization north of the border.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, border officers seized 2,214 kilograms of cannabis between Nov. 1, 2018, and Oct. 13, 2019. That is nearly double the 1,259 kilograms seized in the same period the year prior.

Canada legalized cannabis on Oct. 17, 2018, while the drug remains illegal federally in the U.S.

According to a CPB spokesperson, although the agency “recognizes an increase in marijuana seizures and incidents, seizures and incidents normally vary from year to year.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Heavy snowfall in the Shuswap raises roof concerns

Just Posted

Revelstoke athletes finish top five in all events at Freeride World Qualifiers

International Freeskiers and Snowboarders Association held their two-star and four-star Freeride World… Continue reading

RSS performing Dorothy in Wonderland this week

The shows are Jan. 14 and 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Slippery roads and low temperatures for Revelstoke area today

Roads and weather for Jan. 13

VIDEO: Avalanche control work done this morning west of Revelstoke

The Trans Canada Highway was closed west of Revelstoke this morning for… Continue reading

Finding solutions to local affordability challenges, the Made in Revelstoke way

A look at the purpose and progress of the Collective Impact project

VIDEO: B.C. stroke survivor using Jeopardy! to relearn reading ability

Retired teacher Joel Rosenau attempting to teach himself what he once taught others

RCMP remind Shuswap motorists to defrost before driving

Police can ticket drivers with frosted windshields, snow-covered vehicles

Heavy snowfall in the Shuswap raises roof concerns

Older, wet snow can weigh three times as much as fresh snow

Horgan says ‘rule of law applies,’ Coastal GasLink will proceed despite protests

The 670-kilometre pipeline is part of a $40 billion liquefied natural gas project

Amount of cannabis seized at Canada-U.S. border jumped 75% after legalization

U.S. border guards seized more than 2,000 kilograms the year after legalization

Iran’s co-operation in crash probe ‘encouraging,’ safety chair says

Canadian investigators expected to get access to crash site near Tehran and remains of the plane

VIDEO: Businessman leads ‘Canada Strong’ campaign for Iran plane crash families

Founder of Toronto restaurant chain wants to help pay for victims’ funeral costs

Guilty verdict and life sentence stand for Abbotsford cop killer

‘Not criminally responsible’ hearing will no longer take place for Oscar Arfmann

GALLERY: Moose take snow stroll in North Okanagan

Two moose caught on camera near mobile home park Sunday

Most Read