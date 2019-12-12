Andrew Scheer to resign as Conservative leader

Decision comes after weeks of Conservative infighting following the October election

Andrew Scheer is stepping down as a Conservative leader.

He told his caucus Thursday morning he will step down when a new leader is chosen.

He is set to address the House of Commons shortly.

The decision comes less than two months after a disappointing election result and after weeks of Conservative infighting about whether he should have a future as the head of the party.

Scheer was elected as the party leader in May 2017, barely besting Maxime Bernier in the contest.

The Conservatives held the Liberals to a minority government in October but many in the party had hoped for a better result.

The Canadian Press

