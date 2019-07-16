Two women place wedding bands on the finger of their partner as they renew their vows in a public ceremony on Oct. 24, 2015, in Morehead, Ky. The Anglican Church of Canada has voted down a proposal to bless same-sex marriage across the denomination, though branches of the church in each province will still be able to make up their own minds on the matter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Timothy D. Easley

Anglican Church to review governance structure after same-sex marriage change fails

Some say the current system to change doctrine gives too much voting power to a smaller class of bishops

One of Canada’s largest Christian denominations is considering whether to change its governance structure after a motion to recognize same-sex marriage across the Church failed by just two bishops’ votes.

Some in the Anglican Church of Canada say the current system to change doctrine and policy — which requires a two-thirds majority from three classes of delegates — unfairly gives the most voting power to a smaller class of bishops.

READ MORE: Anglican Church rejects same-sex marriage amendment; will not add policy to national laws

The denomination’s senior officers in charge of its tri-annual meeting discussing policy say the Church will look at ways it can change its governance structure between now and the next General Synod in 2022.

Cynthia Haines Turner and Rev. Peter Wall did not specify what changes will be considered, but acknowledged that many at this year’s synod felt the deliberation process was hurtful and alienating.

Rev. Kevin George of St. Aidan’s Anglican Church in London, Ont., who watched synod proceedings online, says he believes delegates should vote as one body, rather than in three separate classes.

He says that would give lay members of the church, as well as the clergy, more of a voice in determining the direction of the church.

The Canadian Press

