The event is CRIS’ largest fundraiser of the year, and proceeds will benefit the organization’s ability to provide outdoor recreation opportunities for disabled people. (Photo: Screenshot of Kelowna Polar Bear Dip webpage)

The event is CRIS’ largest fundraiser of the year, and proceeds will benefit the organization’s ability to provide outdoor recreation opportunities for disabled people. (Photo: Screenshot of Kelowna Polar Bear Dip webpage)

Annual Kelowna Polar Bear Dip back in person for 2022

The event will be hosted on New Year’s Day 2022

The annual Kelowna Polar Bear Dip is back in person for 2022.

Community Recreational Initiatives Society’s (CRIS) eighth annual Kelowna Polar Bear Dip is being hosted on Jan. 1, 2022, at 2 p.m. on Tugboat Beach in Kelowna. The event is CRIS’s largest fundraiser of the year, and proceeds will benefit the organization’s ability to provide outdoor recreation opportunities for disabled people. This year, CRIS aims to raise $50,000.

“We know how important outdoor recreation activities are for people’s mental and physical health — especially over the past two years. We want to be able to continue breaking down barriers to access and providing our specialized and unique services, but are heavily reliant on fundraisers and the generous support of our community to do so,” said event organizer Briann Audet.

Those who want to be a part of the event can purchase tickets on the official event website. Pre-registration is encouraged.

READ MORE: Jingle Bell Build returns to the Okanagan for a second year

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

charityCharity and DonationsfundraiserfundraisingKelowna

Previous story
The Streets: Ottawa faces calls to step up on veteran homelessness
Next story
VIDEO: Windstorm leaves UBC campus filled with debris, branches as roads remain closed

Just Posted

Revelstoke City Council is calling on staff to include the Sinixt when doing consultation with Indigenous communities. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke taking steps to include Sinixt in city consultation processes

Brandon Gallo, rookie for the Revelstoke Grizzlies, scored the second goal of the night against the 100 Mile House Wranglers on Nov. 6. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Grizzlies win against 100 Mile House Wranglers

Fable Book Parlour was recognized with this year’s Entrepreneurial Excellence award in the Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce’s Business Excellence Awards. (Photo via Facebook-Fable Book Parlour)
Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce announces Business Excellence Awards winners

A crash involving two pickup trucks on the Bruhn Bridge in Sicamous Saturday, Nov. 6, killed a man from Kamloops. (Black Press - file photo)
Kamloops man killed in collision on Sicamous bridge