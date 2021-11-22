A photo of a light display on a home in Nakusp last year. (Photo via Facebook/Society for Nakusp Community Events)

Annual tree lighting ceremony coming up in Nakusp

A parade will follow

The Society for Nakusp Community Events is hosting the annual tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 3.

A parade will follow.

Downtown businesses are encouraged to stay open.

Anyone who would like to participate in the parade must arrive with their float in the arena parking lot by 5:30 p.m.

Judging for the Merchant Ugly Sweater Competition will be held on the morning of Dec. 3.

Best House Decorating votes will be tallied until Dec. 24.

