Urologists Dr. Greg Houle and Dr. Troy Schultz show off a new urology suite purchased thanks to a generous anonymous donation. (Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation photo)

Anonymous $770k gift for Vernon hospital foundation

The Vernon Jubilee Hospital received its largest anonymous donation yet

A state-of-the art, high-resolution suite of equipment for urology has arrived in Vernon Jubilee Hospital thanks to a generous donor.

This anonymous gift of $770,000 is the largest major gift the VJH Foundation has received.

This new equipment takes the hospital’s service to a whole new world-class level, said Lisa Westermark, executive director of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation. The previous table was used in more than 5,000 cases in three years including both elective and emergency surgery, along with diagnostic cystoscopy, where urologists take a look inside a patient’s body and gain a better understanding of their condition.

“I have been fortunate to be able to use this new table already, and it truly is state of the art. The table moves very smoothly and the foot pedals I use to control it are easy to use. There is even a relaxing mood-light designed to decrease patient anxiety and fear. Although there seem to be endless and ongoing requests for further operating room equipment, I am very grateful to practice urology in a region and a facility with equipment such as this” said Dr. Troy Schultz, Urologist at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

The new Urology equipment provides improved imaging with less radiation exposure to patients and surgical staff. The table has built in x-ray capabilities allowing real time imaging in diagnosis and treatment of urologic disease. The table is designed for efficient transurethral surgeries such as ureteroscopy and laser lithotripsy for kidney stones, transurethral resection and greenlight laser vaporization of the prostate, and bladder tumour resections.

“We are pleased to give back to the community and support important initiatives to improve healthcare through the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation” said the donor.

Westermark said thousands of people per year in the North Okanagan will benefit from this technology – saving and improving lives.

