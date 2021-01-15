Snowboarders at Revelstoke Mountain Resort heading for the gondola. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Snowboarders at Revelstoke Mountain Resort heading for the gondola. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Another 16 COVID-19 cases for Revelstoke

The cases were identified between Jan. 3 and 9

There have been 16 more COVID-19 cases identified for Revelstoke by Interior Health.

The new cases were from between Jan. 3 and 9. Normally the agency releases weekly numbers each Wednesday, but these latest figures came two days late.

There were 37 more cases between Dec. 27 and Jan. 2, 2021. Interior Health issued a public health alert for the area on Jan. 5, saying Revelstoke had one of the highest rates of COVID-19 in the province per capita.

READ MORE: Revelstoke COVID-19 cases continue to surge with 37 more cases reported by Interior Health

Between January and December of 2020, there have been a total of 106 cases, of which 103 were from the last two months.

Provincial health officers reported 509 new cases throughout B.C. on Friday, Jan. 15. Of those, 86 were in Interior Health. Officials said there is a small decline in the number of people in the hospital with the virus across the province.

This week, Premier John Horgan said he is exploring legal options to prevent visitors from other provinces from entering B.C.

Coronavirus

Most Read