A concept rendering of a newly-proposed 41-storey tower on Doyle Avenue in downtown Kelowna alongside several other approved projects in the area. (Contributed)

A concept rendering of a newly-proposed 41-storey tower on Doyle Avenue in downtown Kelowna alongside several other approved projects in the area. (Contributed)

Another sky-high residential tower proposed in downtown Kelowna

Plans for a 41-storey residential building were submitted to the city last week

Yet another developer has proposed a sky-scraping residential tower for downtown Kelowna.

This time, it’s a 41-storey building adjacent to the site of the to-be-built UBC Okanagan campus at the corner of Doyle Avenue and St. Paul Street, an area developer Kerkhoff Developments is coining the “downtown university hub.”

Kerkhoff submitted its plans for the project on Feb. 13, just more than a month after the city approved a 42-storey tower on Leon Avenue, and another proposal made its way to city hall for a 46-storey building on nearby Bertram Street. Also closeby would be the Bernard Block towers.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s next tallest building receives hesitant approval from council

READ MORE: Kelowna council approves rezoning for contentious Costco relocation

The building, containing 353 residential units, would be poised atop an elevated parking podium, boasting spaces for 346 cars and 246 bicycles. The homes would largely consist of single-bedroom and studio suites, alongside 116 two-bedroom and just four three-bedroom units.

Before it can be built, the city would need to both rezone the land and allow for a substantial height variance.

Kerkhoff is the developer behind the city’s current tallest building, One Water Street.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Kelowna

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
No recommendations on 2016 West Kelowna suspected murder-suicide: BC Coroner
Next story
Interior Health records 92 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths over Family Day long weekend

Just Posted

Shiromali Krishnaraj arrives from India and receives a mandatory COVID-19 test at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Interior Health records 92 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths over Family Day long weekend

All four deaths occurred in the community or hospital

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services responded to a chimney fire Feb. 16, the fire was contained to the chimney. (Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services photo)
Revelstoke fire department responds to car fire and chimney fire

There were two fire calls in the last 24 hours

Andrea Leisegang and her family went ice skating at Williamson Lake during the cold snap. (Submitted/Andrea Leisegang)
PHOTOS: Revelstoke keeps busy during the cold snap

People share what they were up to

News business, The Copeland, now operating out of the historic McCarty House on Mackenzie Ave. (Submitted/The Copeland)
McCarty house reopens as The Copeland

New owners are continuing to operate the historical home as a bed and breakfast

Ella Carmichael, her dog Mowat and Sandra Gregory delivery a Valentine to Gladys. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
PHOTOS: Behind the scenes with Mission: Suprise Valentine

Revy Unstuck volunteers spread love and smiles on Valentine’s Day

A pedestrian wearing a mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 uses an umbrella as snow falls in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, February 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 26 deaths over Family Day weekend; top doctor says vaccine delivery ramping up

Daily cases stayed below 500 for each day of the long weekend

Marcello Verna and Kimberly Ansell. (Facebook)
No recommendations on 2016 West Kelowna suspected murder-suicide: BC Coroner

Kimberly Janet Ansell and Marcello Quinn Verna were found dead on a path in 2016

A concept rendering of a newly-proposed 41-storey tower on Doyle Avenue in downtown Kelowna alongside several other approved projects in the area. (Contributed)
Another sky-high residential tower proposed in downtown Kelowna

Plans for a 41-storey residential building were submitted to the city last week

Alex Fisher with injuries. (Submitted photo)
Surrey Mounties mistakenly arrest man in robbery probe, ending in injury

Police watchdog investigating after Alex Fisher, 27, mistaken for robbery suspect, hurt

This area of Naramata Bench overlooking Lake Okanagan was the proposed sight for a 300 plus home development by Canadian Horizons. (Canadian Horizons photo)
Penticton council shoots down controversial rezoning request for 300 home development

Council voted unanimously against moving to forward with the process

The Vernon Aquatic Centre is temporarily closed for repairs due to an unexpected water leak in its mechanical room. (File photo)
Okanagan aquatic centre down for repairs

Leak of pool water into mechanical room at Vernon Aquatic Centre sinks operation temporarily

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The outbreak at Heritage Square has been declared over, effective Feb. 16, 2021 following 70 cases including nine deaths since the outbreak was declared Dec. 27, 2020. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Vernon’s first COVID care home outbreak over

47 residents and 23 staff contracted the virus, nine died since Dec. 27

Sylvia Okonofua, of the University of Regina’s Stem Cell Club. (YouTube)
Most Black Canadians won’t find a stem cell donor in time; this group is working to change that

Less than 3 per cent of stem cell donors are Black

Most Read