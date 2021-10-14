A pop-up vaccine clinic stopped by Harrison Hot Springs in September. (Adam Louis/Agassiz-Harrison Observer)

A pop-up vaccine clinic stopped by Harrison Hot Springs in September. (Adam Louis/Agassiz-Harrison Observer)

Another 580 COVID-19 cases in B.C. Thursday, 9 deaths

Now 378 people in hospital as northern restrictions added

B.C. public health teams reported another 580 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and nine additional deaths as further restrictions were placed on areas of the Northern Health region where hospitals are at capacity.

There are 378 people in hospital with active COVID-19 infections as of Oct. 14, up four in the past 24 hours and 153 in intensive care, the same as Wednesday. Of the nine deaths, five were in Interior Health, two in Island Health and one in Northern Health.

There have been no new outbreaks declared in the health care system, with 19 active outbreaks in senior care and acute care facilities in the province.

From Oct. 6-12, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 66.9% of cases. From Sept. 29-Oct. 12, they accounted for 75.0% of hospitalizations.

As of Oct. 14, 89.0% (4,123,354) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 82.9% (3,842,247) have received their second dose.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment and walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

RELATED: Bars close, gatherings restricted in parts of Northern B.C.

RELATED: Canada still requires COVID-19 tests for U.S. visitors

New and active cases for Oct. 14 by region:

• 246 new cases in Fraser Health, 2,449 active

• 53 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 708 active

• 104 new cases in Interior Health, 831 active

• 129 new cases in Northern Health, 677 active

• 48 new cases in Island Health, 625 active

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
‘Every Child Matters’: Revelstoke school board lays out plan for Indigenous learning

Just Posted

The Board of Education of School District 19 participating in a smudge ceremony with the Indigenous Friendship Society of Revelstoke. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
‘Every Child Matters’: Revelstoke school board lays out plan for Indigenous learning

John “Jack” Bryce and Brad Murphy of Revelstoke Paragliding soar over Revelstoke together on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. The flight was how John chose to celebrate his 88th birthday. (Contributed)
88-year-old Shuswap thrill seeker fulfills wish to soar in a paraglider

Carmanah is playing at the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre Oct. 30. (Photo via Facebook)
Revy. Live returns with fall line up of live music

A rendering of the proposed row house development on Cedar St.
Row house development proposed for Cedar St. in Revelstoke