Another climate rally scheduled for Friday in Revelstoke

There will be another climate rally on Friday between 11:30 and 1. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Students in Revelstoke are expected to turn out in record numbers on Friday, May 24 at City Hall between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Organizers are expecting students from each school in Revelstoke to participate. Each student has their own perspective, but overall they are asking for more urgent and stronger action on reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Others from the community are also expected to attend in support of the student movement.

This will be the third climate rally in Revelstoke, with previous rallies taking place on March 15 and May 3.

City councillors, the mayor and city staff have also been invited to this rally.

It is hoped that the students will have a chance to have their voices and concerns heard directly at the event and that city council will take the time to talk with students as well.

At the event, messages from individual students will be shared through email and instagram directly with representatives at local, provincial and federal governments.

After receiving messages from students at the rally on May 3, Wayne Stetski praised the students in the House of Commons and pushed for urgent climate action and the Green New Deal.

Stetski is unable to attend the May 24 rally but met with students from Revelstoke Secondary School last week to talk about climate action.

Individual Revelstoke city councillors have been supportive of previous events, but only one councillor has attended a rally to date. Students are hoping for a much larger city council and staff presence on May 24.

The previous Global Climate Strike had a strong turnout around the world. Organizers are expecting an even larger showing this Friday.

Join the event at lunch, bring your children. Join Youth from Revelstoke in pushing for climate action. Attend a solution oriented positive climate rally. Volunteers will be at City Hall to support you to make messages on cardboard and white boards which can be sent out to all three levels of government.

They will have all contact information at City Hall. This has the potential to be the biggest global climate rally yet, with a show of students from each school expected.

The rally will be positive, peaceful, and fun. This is no protest, it is a chance for kids to write a message and send it off to government. The organizers will have everything you need to do this. You can also make posters beforehand.

Students want climate action now. Greta Thunberg, who started the movement in Sweden last August said, “Every time we make a decision we should ask ourselves; how will this decision affect that curve? We should no longer measure our wealth and success in the graph that shows economic growth, but in the curve that shows the emissions of greenhouse gases. We should no longer only ask ‘Have we got enough money to go through with this?’ but also, ‘Have we got enough of the carbon budget to spare to go through with this?’ That should and must become the centre of our new currency.”