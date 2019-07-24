The fire hydrant Stephen Earl Skinner collided during police chase (Black Press Media)

Another court delay for alleged Okanagan standoff suspect

Kelowna man faces numerous charges following a standoff and car chase with RCMP

A 40-year-old Kelowna man who remains in custody following a string of crimes in Rutland ending in a four-hour-long standoff with RCMP will appear in court at the end of the month.

Stephen Earl Skinner, is facing several charges including robbery, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, break and enter and flight from police.

READ MORE: Rutland standoff suspect to appear in court next week

His string of alleged crimes, which occurred in mid-June, commenced with an alleged stabbing, leading Skinner to hijack a car and flee from police.

The chase ended with the car crashing into a fire hydrant and Skinner barricading himself in a vacant home where a stand-off between him and the police went on for several hours.

READ MORE: No lawyer for man involved in Rutland crime spree

Skinner appeared by video in B.C. Provincial Court in Kelowna on Tuesday, but his case was pushed to next Tuesday to give his defence lawyer more time to obtain further disclosures from Crown Council.

Skinner’s case was previously delayed because he couldn’t secure a lawyer.

