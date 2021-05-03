A rendering of the proposed multi-family development on Newlands Rd. (

A rendering of the proposed multi-family development on Newlands Rd. (

Another housing development proposed for Newlands Rd

Phase one of the project is single-family homes and currently under construction

A multi-family housing development is being proposed on Newlands Rd., across from the Queen Victoria Hospital.

The first phase of the project, which includes 25 single family houses, was already approved by council and is currently under construction. However, the developer is applying to subdivide the remaining property and rezone part of the land.

An ammendment to the Official Community Plan is also needed for the property to have duplexes, fourplexes and rowhouses.

Council passed first and second reading on the amendments and a public hearing will be scheduled in coming weeks before the amendments move forward.

Paul Simon, city planner, said the development would provide a much-needed middle-market option for those looking to own a home.

At the moment the multi-family housing proposal includes 16 duplex units or 32 fourplex units and between 12 and 14 row house units.

In 2018, the city assessed the housing needs and demands for the area, finding that Revelstoke had a housing shortage of 208 subsidized rental units, 216 market rental units or ownership options that cost less than $326,000. The report also estimated that an additional 431 units will be needed as the city’s population grows over the next 25 years, 144 which should be market rentals or priced for ownership less than $326,000 and 259 that could be priced higher.

READ MORE: ‘We’re resigned to saying goodbye’: Revelstoke owls nesting in upcoming subdivision

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Construction

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Reports of woman held against will cause large police response in Kelowna
Next story
Got a pharmacy shot? Don’t try to double up on COVID-19 vaccines

Just Posted

A rendering of the proposed multi-family development on Newlands Rd. (
Another housing development proposed for Newlands Rd

Phase one of the project is single-family homes and currently under construction

Studying sciences at Okanagan College has paid off for Jacqueline Barnett (left) and Stacey Sakakibara. (Okanagan College photos)
Starting in science boosts Okanagan College alumni to success

Jacqueline Barnett and Stacey Sakakibara enjoying successes of studying science programs

Devyn Gale, Grade 12, competed in the level 5 trampoline competition in March 2021’s Gymnastics BC provincial championship. (Contributed)
VIDEO: 3 Revelstoke Acrobats provincial champions

The club had six competitors participate in the virtual competition

Interior Health is urging anyone aged 18 and older to register for vaccination — May 1, 2021. (File photo)
Interior Health urges all adults to register as vaccinations ramp up

Anyone 18 and older can register on the province’s Get Vaccinated system today

Chef Aman Dosanj of Paisley Notebook and Edible Adventures Indian spices. (Lia Crowe photo)
Okanagan chef raising funds to support India’s COVID-19 crisis

Aman Dosanj said that supporting the country during this time of crisis is about keeping herself accountable

Emerging through a bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season. (Grouse Mountain Resort)
VIDEO: Grouse grizzlies awake from months-long hibernation to signs of spring

Emerging through a tall bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season

West Kelowna Warriors captain Elan Bar Lev Wise (right) tries to avoid the stick check of Salmon Arm Silverbacks forward Julian Recine during Salmon Arm’s 4-1 B.C. Hockey League pod play win Sunday, May 2, at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place. (Tami Quan Photography)
Salmon Arm Silverbacks win third straight, 4-1 over West Kelowna

Victory moves Salmon Arm to within one point of Vernon Vipers in BCHL pod play, each team has three games left

Medical staff is shown preparing a patient outside a hospital in New Delhi. From the start of the pandemic, there have been 19.9 million cases of COVID-19 reported in India until May 3, 2021. 16.3 million have recovered, and there have been 219,000 deaths. (Photo submitted by Vivek)
Column: Let’s uplift the heroes in India’s battle against COVID-19

India reported over 360,000 infections on Monday, May 3

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Heavy police presence at Rutland home on Sunday. (Tammy Kasper/Contributed)
Reports of woman held against will cause large police response in Kelowna

RCMP spent much of Sunday at a home on Prior Road N in Rutland

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry thanks an Island Health nurse after joining staff for the first round of COVID-19 vaccine, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
Got a pharmacy shot? Don’t try to double up on COVID-19 vaccines

AstraZeneca rollout overlaps with B.C.’s age-based program

The 2021 Funtastic Slo-Pitch tournament has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic for the second straight year. But, in its absence, the board of directors is going ahead with a raffle to raise funds to continue its community grant program. (Tobias Frederiksen - Morning Star file)
Plug pulled on Vernon’s Funtastic once more

Raffle goes ahead despite cancellation to continue support of local sports projects, non-profits

RCMP did not commit offense in arrest which seriously injured Lake Country man, finds IIO. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Vernon youth assault under investigation

A member of the public reported a youth injured after an assault Saturday

(StudentAidBC)
B.C. student loan websites down for hours after apparent hack

Province said they are investigating the issue

Most Read