Another housing development proposed for Newlands Rd

Phase one of the project is single-family homes and currently under construction

A multi-family housing development is being proposed on Newlands Rd., across from the Queen Victoria Hospital.

The first phase of the project, which includes 25 single family houses, was already approved by council and is currently under construction. However, the developer is applying to subdivide the remaining property and rezone part of the land.

An ammendment to the Official Community Plan is also needed for the property to have duplexes, fourplexes and rowhouses.

Council passed first and second reading on the amendments and a public hearing will be scheduled in coming weeks before the amendments move forward.

Paul Simon, city planner, said the development would provide a much-needed middle-market option for those looking to own a home.

At the moment the multi-family housing proposal includes 16 duplex units or 32 fourplex units and between 12 and 14 row house units.

In 2018, the city assessed the housing needs and demands for the area, finding that Revelstoke had a housing shortage of 208 subsidized rental units, 216 market rental units or ownership options that cost less than $326,000. The report also estimated that an additional 431 units will be needed as the city’s population grows over the next 25 years, 144 which should be market rentals or priced for ownership less than $326,000 and 259 that could be priced higher.

READ MORE: ‘We’re resigned to saying goodbye’: Revelstoke owls nesting in upcoming subdivision

@JDoll_Revy

jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Construction