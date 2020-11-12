Another Kelowna flight exposed to COVID-19

Five Kelowna flights have been exposed to COVID-19 since Oct. 21

The BC Centre for Disease Control has added another Kelowna flight to its list of COVID-19 exposures.

On Thursday, Nov 12, the CDC advised passengers who were on Air Canada flight 8418 from Vancouver to Kelowna on Nov. 3 that they should monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days. The affected rows are 1-7.

This comes after the CDC listed Flair flight 8137 from Winnipeg to Kelowna on Oct. 28 as having been exposed to the Virus. The CDC also listed WestJet flights on Oct. 21, 28 and 30 from Calgary to Kelowna as potential exposure events:

Oct. 21 — Flight 461 from Calgary to Kelowna, rows 4–10

Oct. 28 — Flight 253 from Calgary to Kelowna, rows 19–23

Oct. 30 — Flight 183 from Calgary to Kelowna, rows 12–18

