Another lost ring found in Okanagan Lake in Penticton

Only a few days after one wedding ring was reunited with its owners, another was found in Okanagan Lake.

While visiting from Cape Breton, Rick Hanes was swimming in the waters off of Marina Way when he found the ring.

READ MORE: Wedding ring lost for 17 years in Penticton returned to B.C. couple in time for 20th anniversary

The ring has been turned over to the local RCMP detachment to try and return it to its owners.

The ring does not have the same kind of distinguishing inscription that the other recently found wedding band had.

But if you lost a ring in Okanagan Lake, check with the RCMP to see if it is yours.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.