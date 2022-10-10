People take advantage of another record-breaking temperature day in Vernon Sunday, Oct. 9, to do some paddleboarding at Ellison Provincial Park. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

People take advantage of another record-breaking temperature day in Vernon Sunday, Oct. 9, to do some paddleboarding at Ellison Provincial Park. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Another new temperature record for Vernon

Mercury reaches 22.6 degrees C Sunday, Oct. 9, beating old mark of 22.2 C set in 1906

Another Sunday, another Vernon temperature record falls in the fall.

For the second straight Sunday, Environment Canada says Vernon set a new temperature mark for Oct. 9 of 22.6 degrees Celsius, beating the old record of 22.2 degrees, set more than 100 years ago in 1906.

On Sunday, Oct. 1, the temperature in Vernon was recorded at 25.3 degrees, eclipsing the old mark established in 1904 of 24.4 degrees.

Weather records have been kept in Vernon since 1900.

Vernon was one of 16 B.C. communities setting a new temperature record Sunday, Oct. 8, and the only municipality in the Okanagan, according to Environment Canada.

The highest new record temperature Sunday was 26.9 degrees C in Hope, breaking the old mark of 25.0 set in 1951.

The weather forecast for Vernon for Thanksgiving Monday, Oct. 10, is calling for a high of 23 C with a 40 per cent chance of showers.

The ridge of high pressure over the area that has brought the warm temperatures will continue this week. Sunshine is in the forecast Tuesday through Friday, with daytime highs reaching 20 C.

