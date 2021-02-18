Another Revelstoke COVID-19 case at Arrow Heights Elementary

It’s the second case in less than a week

Another person at Arrow Heights Elementary School has tested postive for COVID-19 in less than a week, according to SD19.

The district sent home a letter to parents on Feb. 18 as there was potential exposure to students and staff on Feb. 16. Another individual tested postive at the school for the virus the week prior and there was possible exposure to others from Feb. 9 to 11.

READ MORE: Person in Arrow Heights school community tests positive for COVID-19

The district said it’s supporting Interior Health as they undertake contact tracing to determine if the infection spread.

COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke continue to swell as the BC Centre for Disease Control reported 22 new cases in its latest weekly report between Feb. 7 to 13, which is an increase from 19 the week prior. The city has one of the highest rates for COVID-19 in the province. This is the fifth Revelstoke school exposure event (second at Arrow Heights) since the start of the pandemic.

READ MORE: COVID-19 in Revelstoke keeps steadily increasing to 22 new cases

Today, B.C. public health officials reported another 617 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the highest total this week as the infection rate in the Fraser Health and Northern Health regions has started creeping up again.

Of the new cases, 342 were in Fraser Health, and another 146 were diagnosed in the Vancouver Coastal region. Northern Health recorded 92 new cases, while Interior Health had only 17 and Vancouver Island remained low in infection spread with 19 new cases.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

@pointypeak701

liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusEducation