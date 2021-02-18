Another Revelstoke COVID-19 case at Arrow Heights Elementary

Another person at Arrow Heights Elementary School has tested postive for COVID-19 in less than a week, according to SD19.
The district sent home a letter to parents on Feb. 18 as there was potential exposure to students and staff on Feb. 16. Another individual tested postive at the school for the virus the week prior and there was possible exposure to others from Feb. 9 to 11.
The district said it’s supporting Interior Health as they undertake contact tracing to determine if the infection spread.
COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke continue to swell as the BC Centre for Disease Control reported 22 new cases in its latest weekly report between Feb. 7 to 13, which is an increase from 19 the week prior. The city has one of the highest rates for COVID-19 in the province. This is the fifth Revelstoke school exposure event (second at Arrow Heights) since the start of the pandemic.
