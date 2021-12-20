Fire on 1200 block of Leathead at abandoned home for the second time this month (Jen Zielinski)

Another suspicious fire at abandoned home in Rutland

Fire at an abandoned single-family home on 1200 block of Leathead Rd the second time this month

There is a suspicious house fire across from the Toyota dealership on Leathead Rd.

The road is blocked at Lester and Leathead. Traffic is congested in both directions.

Flames are visible, and crews are attacking the fire from outside the building.

This is the second time the fire department has been called to a fire at this property in the past month.

The house has been boarded up and is considered abandoned.

Six fire trucks are on the scene to manage the blaze.

