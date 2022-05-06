Penticton’s Law Courts. (File)

Another warrant issued after man fails to appear for trial in Penticton

Matthew Bouwknecht has been in the B.C. court system many times since 2002

A man charged with dangerous driving and resisting arrest has another warrant for him after he failed to show up for his trial.

Matthew Joel Bouwknecht, born in 1983, was set to go to trial for four charges in Penticton on May 6: one count of dangerous operation of a conveyance, one count of willfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer, one count of driving with a suspended lisence and one count of driving while prohibited.

Bouwknecht has outstanding warrants issued for other matters, including a breach of the terms of his probation.

The request from Crown Counsel for the most recent warrant was granted without much discussion by the presiding judge.

In October 2021, he was found guilty of driving while prohibited and dangerous operation for an incident in Little Fort, B.C.

Bouwknecht has been in and out of B.C.’s courts since 2002, for charges including numerous driving offences as well as drug possession, possession of stolen property and fleeing from police.

