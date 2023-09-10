An anti-Black slur was added underneath the words Welcome Back at the Summerland Secondary School sign. The slur has been blurred in this photo. The incident occurred overnight Sept. 9 to 10 and the vandalism was removed on the morning of Sept. 10. (Photo by Toni Boot)

An anti-Black slur was added underneath the words Welcome Back at the Summerland Secondary School sign. The slur has been blurred in this photo. The incident occurred overnight Sept. 9 to 10 and the vandalism was removed on the morning of Sept. 10. (Photo by Toni Boot)

Anti-Black slur left on school sign in Summerland

Incident occurred overnight Sept 9 to 10

Vandals put an anti-Black racist slur on a sign board at Summerland Secondary School overnight on Sept. 9 to 10.

The vandalism was on a sign board with movable letters and added the slur to the school’s Welcome Back message.

Former mayor Toni Boot, who reported the incident to the school district and the Summerland RCMP, believes the incident was planned. Reaching the sign board would have required a ladder or another structure, as the sign is not within reach from the ground.

In addition, Boot believes those responsible for the slur likely used new lettering to put the word on the sign.

READ ALSO: Racist graffiti sprayed at Summerland Secondary School

READ ALSO: Pride flag taken from Summerland church

READ ALSO: Rainbow crosswalk vandalized in Summerland

Linda Van Alphen, a Summerland trustee with the Okanagan Skaha School Board, said the slur was removed quickly.

Boot, who is Black, said incidents of this nature need to be made public.

“People need to know this is happening,” she said. “It only makes matters worse if it’s hidden.”

Summerland has had other hate-based incidents in recent months.

On Aug. 26, an anti-Black slur was spray painted on one of the community’s two rainbow crosswalks.

On June 10, a racist slur was found spray-painted on a wall at Summerland Secondary School and on the wall of the school’s tennis courts. Overnight on July 1 to 2, the Pride flag on display at Summerland United Church was torn down.

To report a typo, email:
newsroom@summerlandreview.com.


newsroom@summerlandreview.com
<Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

racismSummerland

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PHOTOS: Third-annual horse camp in Revelstoke
Next story
Show dog found after a week on the lam in Summerland

Just Posted

Smoke could be seen across the Central Okanagan on Tuesday, Sept. 5 because of planned ignitions executed by BC Wildfire Services. (Karen Hill/Black Press Media)
Central Okanagan, Shuswap under a blanket of smoke

Vernon’s Allan Brooks Nature Centre is launching the first phase of its new online learning platform. (ABNC photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about schools and education?

(Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)
PHOTOS: Third-annual horse camp in Revelstoke

Eight of the top mountain bike brands were out in Revelstoke at the BC Demo day as part of the Revelstoke Bikefest to give riders a chance to try out something new. (Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)
BC Demo Day at the Stoke Hotel in Revelstoke