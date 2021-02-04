FILE – Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, as then-B.C. Representative for Children and Youth, speaks during a news conference after releasing a joint report with the B.C. Information and Privacy Commissioner about cyberbullying, in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday November 13, 2015. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

FILE – Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, as then-B.C. Representative for Children and Youth, speaks during a news conference after releasing a joint report with the B.C. Information and Privacy Commissioner about cyberbullying, in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday November 13, 2015. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Anti-Indigenous racism embedded in B.C. healthcare system: report

Indigenous patients face barriers when trying to receive primary and preventative care

Indigenous people in B.C. are receiving skewed healthcare compared to the rest of the province, an independent review conducted by direction of the provincial government has found.

In a news conference Thursday (Feb. 4), Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond released her findings to media, pointing to varying evidence of anti-Indigenous behaviour within the provincial healthcare system.

She said that Indigenous people face barriers when trying to receive primary and preventative care, through nurses and doctors, leaving them likelier to need emergency and specialized treatments.

“When you combine these factors with the overwhelming evidence of racism in the health-care system – which we explored in depth in our previous reports – it’s not difficult to see why health outcomes for Indigenous peoples are poorer,” said Turpel Lafond.

The implementation of the First Nations Health Authority’s virtual doctor service is a step in the right direction, she said, but more work is still needed.

This is the latest of three reports by Turpel-Lafond. Her independent review first began in 2020 after allegations surfaced that hospital emergency staff were guessing the blood-alcohol content of Indigenous patients as a game.

The initial report, released on Nov. 30, 2020, Turpel-Lafond’s investigation was unable to substantiate those claims, but did find concerning profiling of Indigenous patients.

At the time, Turpel-Lafond offered 24 recommendations to eliminate Indigenous-specific racism in healthcare, including improving the complaint process for those who face inequitable care, as well as the establishment of an Indigenous health representative, to serve as a watchdog similar to the province’s child and youth representative and seniors advocate.

While the work to establish this office is underway, B.C.’s ombudsperson has agreed to the review’s suggestion that, in the interim, the ombudsperson assume management of the toll-free phone and email submission options offered to the public by the review.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Don’t make the Super Bowl a super-spreading day’
Next story
Drug alert issued for Kelowna and West Kelowna

Just Posted

The three candidates seeking election to Revelstoke’s city council table. (File)
City urges Revelstoke residents to vote in byelection

General election is Feb. 13

The home that pushed Absolute Contracting to becoming a finalist was built last year on Lee Road. (Submitted)
Revelstoke construction company finalist for prestigious award

It’s the first time a Revelstoke company is a finalist for a Georgie Award

The City of Revelstoke’s mail-in-ballot for the upcoming byelection. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Jocelyn’s Jottings: What to do when there is no one you want to vote for

Feel like there isn’t anyone you want to vote for in the… Continue reading

The Breakfast Program at Revelstoke schools started in 2018. (Submitted)
Revelstoke free breakfast program feeding 54% more students this year

Program says the increase is due to a growing program, not necessarily growing need

A real estate sold sign hangs in front of a Canadian property Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy)
Okanagan home prices jump as real estate market heats up in January

Association of Interior Realtors reports 60 per cent sales spike last month compared to January 2020

(Pixabay)
BREAKING: B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’

Masks will be mandatory for middle and high school students except for a few scenarios

Frank Phillips receives a visit from his wife Rena at Nanaimo Seniors Village on their 61st wedding anniversary, March 31, 2020. Patient visits have been restricted to essential only at some long-term care facilities. (Nanaimo News Bulletin)
Opposition calls for better family access to B.C. care homes

Still inconsistent across the province, Shirley Bond says

British Columbia Attorney General David Eby listens during a news conference in Vancouver, on Friday May 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Former B.C. Lottery Corp. board chair says government ‘ill-suited’ to run gaming

Bud Smith says the government is better suited as a regulator, allowing others to run high-limit gaming

An emergency response team converged on the Hospitality Inn at 500 West Columbia St. as officers in at least 12 vehicles surrounded the motel on Oct. 16, 2020. Kamloops This Week.
TRU offers cash to help Kamloops students leave motels with safety concerns

In October 2020, the City of Kamloops declared 10 motels and hotels to be nuisance properties

People wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 shop for produce at a market in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID-fatigued British Columbians need specifics, not vague advice: prof

Steven Taylor says most people are following guidelines as best they can

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

An alert has been issued in #Kelowna for white and beige powdered substances. (Interior Health)
Drug alert issued for Kelowna and West Kelowna

Powdered substances are being sold as fentanyl and may contain fentanyl and benzos

Mohammad Movassaghi tries to hide his face with a copy of his release order as he leaves Vancouver Police Department jail in Vancouver on Sunday, January 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
100 cheeseburgers, exotic dancers: Vancouver search warrant details alleged penthouse party

Officers claim they witnessed a delivery of 100 cheeseburgers to a suite before the owner was arrested

B.C. sex workers will fill in keywords, license plates, and other quick descriptors in the database, which will be accessible by phone, to suss out potential clients. (Pixabay)
New ‘bad date’ reporting tool good news for B.C. sex workers

Peer-to-peer database will allow sex workers to report dangerous clients to one another

Most Read