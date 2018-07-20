A group of protesters at “Camp Cloud” near the Trans Mountain pipeline work site in Burnaby. (Facebook)

UPDATED: Anti-pipeline campers digging in as eviction deadline expires

The City of Burnaby had ordered the Kinder Morgan pipeline protesters out for violating bylaws

Protesters at an anti-pipeline camp in Burnaby say they are ready to defy an eviction notice handed out from the city.

The City of Burnaby issued a 72-hour notice to those occupying “Camp Cloud” on Wednesday, but protesters said in a news release Friday that three days wasn’t enough time to comply with concerns raised over safety.

The release says Camp Cloud will not be evicted, and the notice was wrongly issued without adequate consideration of a recent court decision or consultation with camp residents.

“We are doing the right thing, raising awareness about the collectively deadly impacts of the pipeline,” said camp resident Elauna Boutwell in the release.

The B.C. Supreme Court ruled in March that both the camp and a nearby watch house could remain in place in response to a court injunction filed by Kinder Morgan Canada, the company behind the Trans Mountain expansion project.

Protesters who defied a court injunction preventing them from demonstrating from within five metres of two pipeline work sites in Burnaby have been arrested with regularity since the judge issued the order in March.

They are angry over the expansion of the pipeline between Alberta and B.C. that would triple its capacity to carry bitumen destined for export. In May, the federal government announced it would buy the pipeline in an effort to see the expansion completed.

No one from the City of Burnaby could be reached for comment, but city manager Lambert Chu said Wednesday there were concerns about safety and how the footprint of the site had grown to include a two-storey house and showers.

Protesters say the notice has a list of demands, including removing their sacred ceremonial fire and all the dwellings they need in order to continue their work.

READ MORE: City of Burnaby issues eviction notice for pipeline protest camp

“If we want fewer forest fires in the future due to global warming and fossil fuelled climate destabilization, we need to protect this sacred fire and all that it represents,” the release said.

The notice is set to expire Saturday morning, and instead of moving out, protesters say they’ll hold a news conference to relay their side of the story.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Trump was taped talking of paying Playboy model: AP source
Next story
BC toddler with ‘allergy’ to sun waiting for bone marrow transplant

Just Posted

Revelstoke Art Gallery hosts exhibition in honour of Pat Wells

Barbara Maye Special to the Review Stone Carving and Revelstoke have a… Continue reading

Wildfires in Mt. Revelstoke National Park not currently a threat to people or assets

Since the lightning storm on Tuesday there have been three fires on… Continue reading

UPDATE: Revelstoke RCMP looking for information on missing person John Cunliffe

The Revelstoke Royal Canadian Mounted Police Detachment is continuing to ask for… Continue reading

Cooler temps today, but no rain in forecast until August

Environment Canada does not have good news when it comes to fighting fires in the Central Okanagan.

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past July 18

Cathy English Revelstoke Museum & Archives curator Travel to the past through… Continue reading

Live: BC Wildfire Service press conference

Watch the LIVE media briefing on the current fire situation in the Okanagan.

Feds say they’re willing to help with Okanagan fires

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale talks to local MP and offers help

VIDEO: Near drowning captured on popular B.C. river

Search and Rescue manager says the popular pastime of floating in the summer is inherently dangerous

Crosswalk vandalism leaves black mark for Cowichan as B.C. Games begin

Rainbow crosswalk defaced just days after being painted

Photo gallery: BC Games Day 1

A brief look at action from the 2018 BC Summer Games in the Cowichan Valley

More space in BC parks and campsites to get away from it all

Province announces an additional 431 campsites throughout B.C. for the 2018 season

Current forest fires bring back memories of 2003 wildfire in Kelowna

Former Kelowna fire chief says plan should be to throw everything at a forest fire early

Anti-pipeline campers digging in as eviction deadline expires

The City of Burnaby had ordered the Kinder Morgan pipeline protesters out for violating bylaws

Garnet Valley Road in Summerland blocked as crews fight wildfire

Homes in Summerland from Wildhorse Road north have been evacuated as Mount Eneas fire continues

Most Read