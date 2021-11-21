Anti-vaccine mandate ‘freedom’ rally held at Grizzly Plaza in Revelstoke

Local rally was a part of a larger rally held in communities across the country on Nov. 20

Rally goers at Grizzly Plaza in Revelstoke on Nov. 20. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

A rally was held in Revelstoke on Saturday (Nov. 20) in concurrence with the ‘World Wide Rally for Freedom’ in a number of communities across the country.

The rally was held in protest of mandates put in place by the provincial and federal governments because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those who attended the rally held signs facing Victoria Rd. in Revelstoke. Roughly 40 adults and children were in attendance at the plaza.

A series of similar rallies have been held in Revelstoke as of late.

READ MORE: Anti-vaccine mandate rally held at Grizzly Plaza in Revelstoke

“We want the freedom to make a choice,” said Shawn Sanders, a local who was in attendance at the rally. “We want vaccinated people to come too. We’re trying to have conversations.”

Sanders said he was concerned about censorship surrounding those who share his point-of-view.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Mountain Resort requiring staff to be vaccinated

@josh_piercey

josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COVID-19Revelstokevaccines