Anti-vaccine mandate rally held at Grizzly Plaza in Revelstoke

A rally was held at Grizzly Plaza in downtown Revelstoke today with the message of ‘freedom’ in opposition of the COVID-19 vaccine mandates put in place by the federal and provincial governments.

According to those who attended the rally, it was made up of local Revelstoke families who share the same view.

Those attending the rally greeted passing cars on Victoria Rd.

According to one attendee, the rally was ‘not a protest’.

Many organisations and businesses across the province have implemented vaccination mandates for employees, including BC Hydro, B.C. public service employees, ICBC and all health care workers.

