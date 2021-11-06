A small group of anti-vaxxers pushed their way past security and into a Chilliwack Giants football game at Townsend Park on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Submitted)

A small group of anti-vaxxers pushed their way past security and into a Chilliwack Giants football game at Townsend Park on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Submitted)

Anti-vaxxers push past security to watch B.C. minor football game

Group did not show proof of vaccination, despite provincial requirements for outdoor events

A small group of anti-vaxxers forced their way into a minor football game in Chilliwack on Saturday.

The incident happened during a Chilliwack Giants Minor Football Association game at Townsend Park in Chilliwack around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6.

Provincial requirements state that in the Fraser East region proof of vaccination is required to attend outdoor events of more than 50 people.

Security was checking vaccination statuses at the entrance. According to a bystander, things got “heated” when the group of about a dozen people arrived at the gate and did not show proof of vaccination. Apparently the leader of the group, a man from Mission, was swearing outside the gate saying “We have rights,” demanding they be let in.

A small group of anti-vaxxers pushed their way past security and into a Chilliwack Giants football game at Townsend Park on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Submitted)

A small group of anti-vaxxers pushed their way past security and into a Chilliwack Giants football game at Townsend Park on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Submitted)

A representative with the Giants said the man is known for organizing similar incidents. The Giants knew the group would be there and warned security and police beforehand, he said.

RCMP were on scene but it did not get violent.

The group eventually pushed their way past security and were seated in a section of bleachers away from others who did provide proof of vaccination.

The Giants’ representative said he was upset about the incident. He added that other unvaccinated folks were welcome to attend and were still able to watch the game from the outside of the gate where there is plenty of space with a full view of the field.

The game being played at the time was a peewee division semi-final game where the Chilliwack Giants White team went up against the North Langley Bears.

RELATED: Anti-vaccine protesters harass visitors outside Chilliwack brewery hosting NDP event

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Firefighters douse late-night structure fire in downtown Vernon
Next story
U.S. agency says they’re ready to welcome Canadians back for Monday’s border re-opening

Just Posted

Revelstoke Mountain Resort requires proof of vaccination and face-masks to be used on chairlifts. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Mountain Resort requiring full vaccination for 2021/22 season

Tyler Turner, bi-lateral amputee and professional athlete, on the beach with his surfboard. (Contributed by Lara Shea)
‘If you wanna do it, you can do it’: Film follows recovery of man after skydiving accident

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The oldest land animal alive is 189 years old

The Revelstoke Hospice Society is accepting donations at Save-On Foods and Southside Market in November. With a donation you have a chance at winning this cardinal Christmas quilt. The quilt will be on display Nov. 13 and 20 at Save-On Foods and Southside Market on Nov. 14 and 21. Donations and memberships to the Hospice Society are welcome all year. (Contributed-Theresa Hamilton)
Revelstoke Hospice Society accepting donations in November