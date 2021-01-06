Apartment proposed for North Okanagan lots

Alexis Park Drive and Turtle Mountain Boulevard could also see a roundabout in the future

Density is developing in town with a proposed apartment taking over three single-family lots near Alexis Park.

Consolidation of three properties is in the works at the corner of Alexis Park Drive and Turtle Mountain Boulevard.

Vernon council will consider an application to change the zoning from residential medium density to low rise apartment residential.

The 1.1-acre parcel currently includes two single-family homes, a third was demolished in 2019.

An apartment up to 4.5 storeys would be permitted with approximately 49 units.

The development could also see a new intersection, as plans for a roundabout are on the future books.

“The development of this corner is of key importance to the overall area,” planning manager Craig Broderick said in his report.

A preliminary layout of the project has the buildings located close to the intersection with most parking and amenities behind.

The application is open to a public hearing Jan. 11 at 5:30 p.m. All written submissions and requests to speak virtually must be submitted to the corporate officer by 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7.

Requests to attend the public hearing virtually can be emailed to phearings@vernon.ca.

