An apartment is proposed for the corner of Alexis Park Drive and Turtle Mountain Boulevard. (City map)

Apartment proposed for North Okanagan lots

Alexis Park Drive and Turtle Mountain Boulevard could also see a roundabout in the future

Density is developing in town with a proposed apartment taking over three single-family lots near Alexis Park.

Consolidation of three properties is in the works at the corner of Alexis Park Drive and Turtle Mountain Boulevard.

Vernon council will consider an application to change the zoning from residential medium density to low rise apartment residential.

The 1.1-acre parcel currently includes two single-family homes, a third was demolished in 2019.

An apartment up to 4.5 storeys would be permitted with approximately 49 units.

The development could also see a new intersection, as plans for a roundabout are on the future books.

“The development of this corner is of key importance to the overall area,” planning manager Craig Broderick said in his report.

A preliminary layout of the project has the buildings located close to the intersection with most parking and amenities behind.

The application is open to a public hearing Jan. 11 at 5:30 p.m. All written submissions and requests to speak virtually must be submitted to the corporate officer by 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7.

Requests to attend the public hearing virtually can be emailed to phearings@vernon.ca.

READ MORE: Public opinion still permitted, virtually in Vernon

READ MORE: City eyes expansion of Vernon’s Turtle Mountain

developmentMunicipal Government

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Local doctor ‘very concerned’ as Revelstoke becomes COVID-19 hotspot
Next story
Some morgues, ICUs running out of space amid explosive growth in COVID-19 cases

Just Posted

A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 carries an umbrella while walking down steps on the Simon Fraser University campus, as heavy snow falls in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, December 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
One more death, 71 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

A total of 785 cases remain active and 33 people are in hospital, nine of whom are in intensive care

Downtown Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Local doctor ‘very concerned’ as Revelstoke becomes COVID-19 hotspot

Interior Health issued a public health warning for Revelstoke on Jan. 5

Charlotte Blundell is creating stained-glass pride flags for people to display in their windows in Revelstoke. (Submitted/Charlotte Blundell)
Creating a rainbow: Revelstoke artist crafting stained-glass LGBTQ flags

Charlotte Blundell wants to give people and businesses a symbol of identity, allyship and inclusion

Mt. Begbie is Revelstoke’s iconic peak. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives #4568)
Mt. Begbie protection possibly a stepping stone for new Revelstoke land-use plans

Logging is still permitted on the mountain

A healthcare worker takes a swab from a driver at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility, in Vancouver, on Monday, December 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
One more death, 61 cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Thirty-five people are in hospital, seven of whom are in intensive care

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix give a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the B.C. legislature, April 21, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. records 625 more COVID-19 cases as holiday results come in

Dr. Bonnie Henry to announce Thursday if orders extended

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
THE LATEST: Biden denounces protesters’ violence at Capitol

Several Republican lawmakers are expected to object to Biden’s win

Country music artist Aaron Goodvin is one of the performers in the Sakamoto Agency’s 100 Homes: Concert Connections series. (Contributed)
Music promoter arranges concerts for care homes

Sakamoto Agency organizing series of free pre-recorded concerts for care homes across Canada

An apartment is proposed for the corner of Alexis Park Drive and Turtle Mountain Boulevard. (City map)
Apartment proposed for North Okanagan lots

Alexis Park Drive and Turtle Mountain Boulevard could also see a roundabout in the future

A total of 17 staff and five residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Vernon and District Association for Community Living, or Venture Training, according to Executive Director Ryan Cucheron Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Google image)
22 positive COVID-19 cases at Vernon’s Venture Training

17 staff, five residents tested positive at the agency which offers programs for people with disabilities

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Air Canada uses social media influencers to promote travel abroad, despite stay-home direction

At least two influencers have travelled to warmer climates in the past few weeks

Wrought iron picket fences can be deadly to wildlife. (B.C. Conservation Officer Service file photo)
North Okanagan deer impaled by fence believed dead: CO

Conservation Officers called to Westshore Estates

A Kelowna church congregation will continue to worship together, despite receiving a ticket by police. (Pixabay)
‘We are making a stand’: Kelowna church will continue to gather, despite RCMP fine

Since the pandemic began, Harvest Ministries has not stopped gathering

Most Read