Apex Mountain Resort receives first snowfall of season

The first snow of the season has fallen on Apex Mountain Resort.
The resort’s website is reporting 25 cm of fresh snow in the last 48 hours and 16 cm in the last 24 hours.
The dusting of snow can be seen on the resort’s live webcam.
The snow is expected to continue throughout the week, with up to 9 cm falling overnight and scattered flurries through the rest of the week at mid-mountain elevation, according to snow-forecast.com.
Last season’s opening day at Apex was Dec. 7, 2019.
This year they are aiming for a Dec. 5 opening day, according to resort owner James Shalman.
