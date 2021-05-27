Court of Appeal in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Court of Appeal in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Appeal court adds 18 months to prison term of B.C. man who abused intimate partner

The trial was heard in Surrey provincial court

A higher court has tacked an extra 18 months onto the prison term of a man who abused his “intimate partner” after the Crown appealed a Surrey provincial court judge’s sentence.

David Welesley Somers was convicted in Surrey on Oct. 6, 2020 of 10 crimes involving repeated acts of violence against his partner and the judge sentenced him to eight years and nine months but reduced the aggregate sentence to four years and six months, less time served.

The Crown appealed that sentence, arguing it was “demonstrably unfit” on grounds it failed to take into account the severity of Somer’s crimes, which involved assault with a weapon, uttering a death threat, unlawful confinement, slapping the woman’s face and choking her.

The court heard he held a knife to her wrist and threatened to cut off her hand.

READ ALSO: Appeal court upholds Surrey judge’s finding that man on student visa sexually assaulted teen

The court also heard that by the time Somers was tried on these offences he already had 50 criminal convictions and spend most of his adult life – he was 35 at the time of this trial – going in and out of prison for robbery, assault, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, and assaulting a peace officer.

“His parole had been revoked three times,” noted Justice Susan Griffin, of the Court of Appeal for British Columbia, in her May 25 reasons for decision delivered via videoconference. “His longest sentence was six years for the robbery and weapons offences.”

The Crown prosecutor argued for a sentence of 13.5 years, reduced to nine or 10 for time served, while the defence argue for a sentence of 36 months and five days, less credit for time served, plus three years of probation.

“When abuse occurs in the complainant’s own home and family environment, the complainant’s sense of personal security can be totally destroyed,” Griffin noted in her reasons.

READ ALSO: Surrey hotel room stabber loses appeal of his conviction

The Surrey judge in passing his aggregate sentence ordered that Somers serve two years concurrent to his other crimes on an attempt to obstruct justice conviction. Griffin changed this to an 18-month consecutive sentence.

“In my view, a fit aggregate sentence given the circumstances of the respondent and his offences would be six years’ imprisonment, before credit for time served,” Griffin decided.

Appeal Court Justices David Frankel and Christopher Grauer concurred.

CourtSurrey

Previous story
Second week of zero new COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke
Next story
Central Okanagan school board offers condolences after students die in tragic crash

Just Posted

A nurse administers a vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel in Kelowna on April 27. The pop-up clinic was hosted by the First Nations Health Authority. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Interior Health records 68 new cases of COVID-19

Provincial health officials announced 378 new cases throughout B.C.

The story <em>Soup’s on — the car engine</em> appeared in the Dec. 31, 1999 edition of the Revelstoke Review. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Cooking on a car engine: a Review Review audio story

Vince Gorman touts cooking on his manifold while he travels the province back in 1999

Golfers at Revelstoke Golf Course in the 1930s. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 387)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for May 27

History recorded by the newspaper of the day

I heart Revy Tourism Revelstoke Tom Poole Photography
I ❤️ Revy: Pandemic exacerbates housing crisis in Revelstoke

Demand for rent subsidies peaks at Community Connections

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: You can sneeze faster than a cheetah can run

Your morning start for Thursday, May 27, 2021

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy at the Cuyahoga Community College Metropolitan Campus, Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
VIDEO: Biden orders more intel investigation of COVID-19 origin

The Chinese Embassy in Washington accused unnamed political forces of being fixated on a blame game

Salmon Arm RCMP called out to collisions over the weekend of April 17 and 18. (File photo)
Woman killed in single-vehicle rollover near Summerland

A driver discovered the vehicle crashed off Fish Lake Road early Thursday morning

In May 2019, Brennan Joel Metlewsky and Jordan Robert Kupser were charged with attempted murder, robbery and aggravated assault stemming from an incident that took place in Vernon in 2017. (Facebook photo)
Pair sentenced for 2017 stabbing in North Okanagan

Brennan Metlewsky and Jordan Kupser were sentenced to time served, put on 3-year probation

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Jordan Naterer, 25, was last seen Saturday Oct. 10. He planned a hike in the Manning Park area, and has not been seen since. Photo Facebook.
Specialist team with canines will join the search for missing Manning Park hiker

Jordan Naterer’s mother makes plea for local volunteers

Penticton mayor John Vassilaki and Minister of Housing David Eby have been battling over the Victory Church shelter and BC Housing projects in the city. (File photos)
Penticton paramountcy sparks Vernon vote

Heavy hand of B.C. government over homeless

(Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)
Mounties issue 60 tickets to Okanagan Connector drivers over May long weekend

Albertan semi-truck driver handed 90-day licence suspension for allegedly driving drunk

A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. shortens second COVID-19 vaccine wait from 16 weeks to eight

Pfizer second dose after Moderna safe, effective, Dr. Henry says

Nicole Spletzer, a Grade 12 student at Kelowna Secondary School (KSS), places a flower bouquet at a makeshift memorial for the three KSS students who were killed in a single-vehicle car accident on Wednesday (May 26). (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
PHOTOS: Memorial erected to honour Kelowna students killed in car crash

A message board, bouquets of flowers and KSS memorabilia were just some of the items placed at the site

Most Read