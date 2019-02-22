Applications for 2019 Revelstoke Community Foundation about to close

This year there is more than $65,000 to distribute

The Revelstoke Community Foundation grants for 2019 are about to come to a close and you don’t want to miss your opportunity to apply by Thursday, February 28th at noon.

The Revelstoke Foundation’s mission is to improve the quality of life for the people of Revelstoke by distributing the earnings from a permanent, ever-growing pool of funds. In other words, to allocate income from the fund to a range of charitable undertakings which reflect priority needs of the community.

The foundation strives to make a lasting difference in our community through a granting program that is balanced, creative, flexible and responsive.

Our principles are to be community driven, build community capacity, understand the changing nature of our community, create opportunities for dialogue, develop partnerships, and reflect diversity, among other things.

Last year we distributed over $40,000 in grants to support charitable programs such as:

  • Food Bank and Summer Day Camp at Community Connections,
  • Family Literacy programs and STEAM through CBAL and the Library,
  • Revelstoke Hospice Society,
  • Youth Access and Outreach programs through the Youth Advisory Committee,
  • ArtStarts in School with the Revelstoke Arts Council,
  • Moving Forward program offered through the Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society,
  • Revelstoke Museum and Archives displays and projects,
  • Stainless steel kennels at the Revelstoke Humane Society,
  • The Revelstoke Coffee House,
  • 100in1Day with the North Columbia Environmental Society,
  • The Forestry Museum,
  • And more!

This year we have more than $65,000 to distribute. Are you a registered charity or have a registered charity partnership and have a project that supports one or more of the following: arts and culture, environment, health an welfare, children and families, sports and recreation, youth, seniors, education, community development and heritage conservation? The apply online or request an application form info@revelstokecommunityfoundation.com.

Find out more information by visiting our website and checking out our Funding Guidelines: http://revelstokecommunityfoundation.com/funding-guidelines/

Applications for 2019 Revelstoke Community Foundation about to close

This year there is more than $65,000 to distribute

