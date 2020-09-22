A rendering of what the proposed development on Hay Rd. would look like. (City of Revelstoke)

Approved: Stoked Living development on Hay Rd. will move forward

Revelstoke City Council voted in favour of zoning and OCP amendments required for the project

The Stoked Living development on Hay Rd. will be moving forward.

Revelstoke City Council voted unanimously in favour of amendments to the zoning bylaw and the Official Community Plan that will allow the construction of the controversial 59-unit development in Arrow Heights.

“I think it is a fantastic, shining example of what could be done, it is exactly what Revelstoke wants to be known for,” said Councillor Nicole Cherlet.

The project, which was first brought before city council in June 2019, was loudly opposed by neighbours who signed petitions, wrote letters and circulated pamphlets listing reasons why the development should not be approved.

“I think a lot of that fear comes from the fear of the unknown because they are just not totally aware of what is happening at city hall behind closed doors,” said Councillor Cody Younker. “We need to take responsibility for that.”

At the public hearing Sept. 17, speakers brought up concerns about increased traffic, lack of sidewalks in the neighbourhood, potential property-tax implications for the community without updated Development Cost Charges as well as many other reasons why the development should not be approved.

However, almost 50 per cent of the presenters at the meeting voiced support of the development, touting the variety of housing it was offering as well as the commitment to passive housing.

READ MORE: Public hearing closes, Hay Rd. decision coming up Sept. 22

However, according to Steven Black, director of engineering for the city, concerns about access to the neighbourhood, increased traffic and trail connectivity will likely be addressed in the upcoming transportation master plan, which staff is currently being worked on.

Concerns about the impact of construction on surrounding properties, including drainage, will be looked at in detail during the upcoming subdivision and building permit processes, said Marianne Wade, director of development services.

The city is also currently working on updating the Official Community Plan and the Development Cost Charge bylaw update is one of council’s priorities and was identified as a major goal for the Development Services Department for 2020 in the 2020-2034 financial plan, with $100,000 set aside for the project in the 2020 budget.

More to come.

 

