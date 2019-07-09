FILE - This Monday, Aug. 1, 2016 file photo shows the humanoid robot “Alter” on display at the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation in Tokyo. Understanding humor may be one of the last things that separates humans from ever smarter machines, computer scientists and linguists say. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

Are robots coming for your jobs? Maybe, maybe not: report

Artificial intelligence, robots, won’t necessarily displace workers

Although robots are coming, Canadians shouldn’t worry about them taking their jobs, according to the Fraser Institute.

In a series of essays released Tuesday, writers said that not only would robots take over new jobs workers can’t imagine today, but that the robots may actually fill in gaps left by retiring baby boomers.

“The growth of technology combined with a shrinking labour force may actually produce a shortage of qualified workers in Canada, rather than the widespread unemployment predicted by doomsayers,” said Fraser Institute senior fellow and essay author Livio Di Matteo.

VIDEO: Restaurant robots are already in Canada

Matteo said that baby boomers hitting their mid-60s and looking at retirement now is “contributing to a decrease in overall labour force participation rates.”

In his essay, the Fraser Institute’s Art Carter said there was little reason to believe that robots, or artificial intelligence, would destroy people’s chances at work anymore than it had in the past.

“Industries and jobs come and go,” Carter said.

Before the Industrial Revolution, he said, “almost everyone used to work on farms. Now, hardly anyone does.”

Carter said there is “some preliminary evidence of lower wages and employment in sectors where robots compete directly,” but no large-scale threat to the overall job market.

Carter pointed out that “artificial intelligence has been replacing cognitive tasks without re- placing the need for human work” for some time now. He cited the calculator, which let humans do math more quickly, and hard drives and cloud storage which are an easier storage spot for knowledge than notebooks or the brain.

“The search tools we use to access documents and ideas scattered across these storage media require types of artificial intelligence, too—and that creates opportunities for tech support and information technology consultants,” Carter said.

ALSO READ: Be wary of robot emotions; ‘simulated love is never love’

