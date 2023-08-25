Area of restriction imposed for McDougall Creek wildfire

The order came into effect at noon on Aug. 25 and remains until noon on Sept. 8

A total of 90 properties have been partially or fully damaged by the McDougall Creek wildfire in the North Westside, fire chief Ross Kotscherofski said in a media conference Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (Coldstream Fire Hall photo)

An area restriction order within the vicinity of the McDougall Creek wildfire is being implemented by the BC Wildfire Service.

The order, located adjacent to West Kelowna, came into effect at noon on Aug. 25 and remains until noon on Sept. 8.

This area restriction reflects the need to protect the public and BC Wildfire Service personnel safety in areas where fire suppression activities are taking place.

The area includes:

North Boundary: At the junction of North Westside Road and Sugarloaf FSR, to Whiteman Creek FSR to the junction of FSR just north of Sucker Lake.

West Boundary: Commencing at Point 2 from Trepanier Creek, just north of Hwy 97C.

South Boundary: Commencing at Point 3, from Trepanier Creek south and east to Clover Creek then south along Clover Creek to the junction of Clover Creek and Trepanier FSR.

East Boundary: Commencing at Point 6, from West Kelowna Municipal Boundary to the northeast corner of the West Kelowna municipal boundary intersects the western shore of Okanagan Lake.

The BC Wildfire Service would like to remind the public that while access to private residences is permitted, the public must remain out of active fire areas.

Failure to comply with restricted area requirements may result in a violation ticket of $1,150. Road closures and area restrictions are subject to change depending on fire activity.

