Area restriction order for Mount Law wildfire near West Kelowna rescinded

A family living in the Glenrosa area goes for a stroll down Preston Road on Aug. 18 as smoke from the Mount Law wildfire billows in the background. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

As of noon on Wednesday (Sept. 15), an area restriction order is no longer in effect for the vicinity of the Mount Law wildfire burning near West Kelowna.

BC Wildfire Service implemented the order on Aug. 21, more than two weeks before the wildfire agency declared the blaze as under control on Sept. 5.

“The BC Wildfire Service reminds members of the public that the Mount Law wildfire is still an active job site and caution should be exercised at all times while travelling in the area,” said the wildfire agency.

Residents who are considering entering the area are reminded that significant safety hazards may be present, which include damaged trees and ash pits.

The wildfire ignited on Aug.15 and is suspected to be human-caused. The blaze was no longer considered a wildfire of note by BC Wildfire on Sept. 4.

