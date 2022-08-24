A map from the BC Wildfire Dashboard, indicating the location of the Akolkolex wildfire east of Revelstoke. (BC Wildfire Service)

Area restriction rescinded for Akolkolex FSR wildfire

The wildfire 24 km east of Revelstoke has been burning since Aug. 12

The area restriction that was established around the Akolkolex wildfire has been rescinded.

The BC Wildfire Service have said that firefighting personnel no longer need to restrict public access. The wildfire which prompted the area restriction is located at the Akolkolex forest service road, approximately 24 km east of Revelstoke. The blaze has been burning since Aug. 12.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, before entering any area affected by a wildfire, people should be aware that significant safety hazards may still be present.

101 fires have been detected in the Southeast Fire Centre over the last seven days.

