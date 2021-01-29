Holly Dalgleish is asking concerned residents to speak up after her son told her he was ‘clipped’ by a speeding vehicle in a crosswalk near Armstrong Elementary School the week of Jan. 25, 2021. (Google Maps)

Armstrong boy ‘clipped’ in crosswalk: mother

Mother now urges others concerned about speeders in school zones to speak up

An Armstrong mother has taken her concerns of speeders to police and council after her son’s backpack was clipped while crossing the road in a crosswalk.

The boy told his mother this week he was crossing near Armstrong Elementary School when “someone in a black car sped through the crosswalk, clipping his backpack with the side-view mirror,” mother Holly Dalgleish said in a post warning parents.

Dalgleish is now urging other concerned residents to speak up and write to council.

She said a witness stopped to check on her son and noted he was “pretty freaked out.”

Dalgleish said she has reported the incident to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and has since spoken with the City of Armstrong.

“If you are concerned for the safety of our kids, write a letter to council and send it to info@cityofarmstrong.bc.ca,” Dalgleish said. “My letter is in their inbox waiting to be read.”

School zones are a 30 km/h zone between 8-5 p.m. on school days unless otherwise posted. Speeding through a school zone can result in a fine ranging between $196-253 and cost a driver three demerit points, according to ICBC.

Black Press has reached out to police for further information.

