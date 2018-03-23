(File photo)

Armstrong declares State of Emergency

Residents whose homes are impacted by the flooding should call City Hall 250-546-3023

  • Mar. 23, 2018 12:06 a.m.
  • News

The City of Armstrong has declared a state of local emergency in response to flooding in areas of the community.

Related: Flooding leads to Pioneer Square evacuation in Armstrong

According to a release from the City of Armstrong, large volumes of water are collecting in low lying areas as a result of recent heavy rains. There are currently no road closures but the City is asking residents to use caution around creeks, as fast moving water may cause erosion and instability of bank edges.

The Township of Spallumcheen is also experiencing localized flooding due to spring freshet, and as a result of rain and snowmelt. Updates will be provided on the Township’s website at www.spallumcheentwp.bc.ca.

Anyone who is concerned that water is threatening a structure on their property due to overflowing ditches should contact the municipal office at 250-546-3013. If water is not a threat to structures, the Township requests that residents wait for water to naturally dissipate as resources are limited.

The City of Armstrong and the Township of Spallumcheen are reminding residents that they are responsible for protecting their buildings and properties from flooding. Sand and bags are currently available for self-filling, at no cost, at the Public Works Yard located at 2950 Patterson Avenue in Armstrong. In Spallumcheen sandbags are available, at no cost, for self-filling at the Township of Spallumcheen Public Works Yard located at 1511 Eagle Rock Road. Those who come are asked to bring their own shovel.

For more information residents in the Township are asked to visit the Township’s website at www.spallumcheentwp.bc.ca or call 250- 546-3013. In Armstrong residents who need assistance should call City Hall 250-546-3023

Morning Star Staff

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
City to lobby province after councillor accused of crime refused to resign
Next story
Pipeline project protest planned

Just Posted

Revelstoke closer to becoming the tech capital of interior B.C.

On Wednesday the City received confirmation that a $108,000 grant it applied for was successful

Syrian refugee’s art exhibit to highlight the politics of identity

Sam Aiden says he hopes his exhibit will show Revelstokians that queer people are different, but human

Powder day at Revelstoke Mountain Resort, rain forecasted for afternoon

DriveBC reports there is fallen ice and debris on Hwy. 23

CNIB promises to respond to criticism

Blind community advocates call for inclusion initiatives

Traffic stop in Malakwa leads to arrests

Three in custody suspected of jewellery theft

VIDEO & PHOTOS: Under the Big Top

Revelstoke Skating Club performance inspired by Cirque du Soleil

Armstrong declares State of Emergency

Residents whose homes are impacted by the flooding should call City Hall 250-546-3023

Flooding leads to Pioneer Square evacuation in Armstrong

Armstrong assisted living facility has water in basement; nine suites evacuated

PHOTOS: Students exhibit stunning paper couture dresses

22 paper made gowns will be on display at Vancouver’s Oakridge Centre until March 27

BCHL Today: Prince George avoids elimination with game five win

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Suspect arrested and charged for assault on autistic man

Parmvir Chahil has strong B.C. ties; two others charged with accessory after the fact

Uber self-driving crash video calls safety, rules into question

Experts say footage shows that vehicle’s sensors should have spotted pedestrian, initiated braking

Daily rainfall records set in the Okanagan

Penticton and Summerland were hit the hardest in the Okanagan with rainfall

Van search connected to bear spray incident

Suspected clandestine lab involved in brazen robbery near Vernon

Most Read