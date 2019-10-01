More than 30 bands are on hook for the 11th annual Armstrong MetalFest July 12-13. (Morning Star file photo)

Armstrong MetalFest gets ready for 2020

Early bird tickets already available for summer metal festival

Before the memories of summer fade, Armstrong MetalFest is already well into planning for next summer.

Headbanging into its 12th year, British Columbia’s largest and loudest festival is launching its early bird pre-sale tickets.

Metalheads can score tickets for $109 and save themselves some cash to use on merchandise and beverages during the festival slated for July 17-18, 2020.

MetalFest is known for showcasing hundreds of local bands and bringing in well-known, international metal bands to the typically quiet Okanagan town.

For one weekend, around 700 metalheads from across Canada and the United States takeover the town at the Hassen Arena and spend three days camping, starting mosh pits and watching wrestling.

Hosted by West Metal Entertainment, a non-profit society, the festival has been deemed as a can’t-miss by metal magazines and Canadian media outlets.

When early bird tickets are gone, pre-sale tickets will jump to $145 and last-minute festivalgoers can buy at the door for $185.

