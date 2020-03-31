Armstrong safe from space invasion

String of lights in night sky likely Musk’s Starlink satellite

An eerie string of lights was spotted in the sky above Armstrong Monday evening, but fear not, it’s not a space invasion.

Armstrong residents turned to social media Tuesday, March 31, to ensure they weren’t losing their marbles after witnessing a string of more than 15 lights moving in a straight line across the sky.

“They keep coming,” an Armstrong Community Forum user wrote. “Way too many for planes, or am I just in need of new glasses?”

Residents determined the string of lights is likely satellites.

Witness descriptions fit other sky watchers’ reports of billionaire SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s Starlink.

Starlink is SpaceX’s project which aims to bring the world its most advanced broadband internet system.

“With performance that far surpasses that of traditional satellite internet and a global network unbounded by ground infrastructure limitations, Starlink will deliver high-speed broadband internet to locations where access has been unreliable, expensive or completely unavailable,” its website reads.

Starlink is currently targeting Northern United States and Canada in 2020 and is rapidly expanding to near global coverage by 2021.

Each satellite in Starlink weighs around 260 kilograms and features a compact, flat-panel design that minimizes volume. This compact shape, according to the website, allows for a dense launch stack to take full advantage of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket’s launch capabilities.

“They just keep coming,” an Armstrong resident wrote Tuesday morning. “I managed to get the hubby out to make sure I wasn’t losing it and yes, he saw them too.”

READ MORE: COVID-19: Armstrong delivers essentials and smiles

READ MORE: WATCH: Armstrong girl makes Kids Morning Show amid COVID-19 isolation

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Astronomy

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. worker advocate group calls for more sick days, protected medical leave
Next story
Kelowna Rotarian celebrates birthday with ‘drive-by’ parade party

Just Posted

Revelstoke Search and Rescue notice significant drop in calls

SAR across the province dropped roughly 90 per cent last week

COVID-19: Revelstoke Credit Union defers mortgages, loans

RCU said other options include approving lines of credit, increasing credit and offering other loans

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for March 26

Spicy school meeting, theft at CPR and a proposal to host the 1968 Winter Olympics

Stop skiing on Mount Mackenzie: Revelstoke Mountain Resort

The resort said access to the mountain is strictly prohibited at this time

Avalanche blocked Highway 1 yesterday

Highway 1 over Rogers Pass was closed for most of the day

‘The Office’ star John Krasinski offers Some Good News in trying times

‘The human spirit still found a way to break through and blow us all away’

No laws in B.C. to force businesses to offer refunds, even during a pandemic

Black Press Media talks to Consumer Protection BC on how to navigate during COVID-19

10% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are 40 or younger: Canada’s top doctor

There are more than 7,700 virus cases in Canada

COVID-19 essential workers can apply for B.C. pre-school child care

Parent referral opens, providers offered emergency funding

Most abiding by COVID-19 rules, back fines, arrests of those who aren’t: poll

But 64 per cent said they’ve personally witnessed people not respecting the measures

Walkers, grocery store customers courteous with physical distancing in B.C.

Some cyclists also acknowledge each other and walkers as well on a wide trail

COVID-19: Vernon restaurant group forecasts 90% revenue loss for eateries

Pretium Restaurant Group stays positive as coronavirus pandemic affects businesses big and small

Valleydrive 2020 moves online due to COVID-19

The fundraiser supports the Central Okanagan Food Bank

Kelowna cafe offers free drinks to hospital workers, first responders

Third Space Cafe is offering free drinks to people on the frontlines battling COVID-19

Most Read